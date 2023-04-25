Create

WWE fans want 36-year-old star to become the new World Heavyweight Champion

Should he become the new World Heavyweight Champion?
The Big Gold Belt is back in WWE.

Fans would love to see current WWE Superstar Seth Rollins as the new World Heavyweight Champion at Night of Champions.

On tonight's episode of RAW, Triple H announced the arrival of a brand new World Heavyweight Championship. The Game revealed that the new champion would be crowned at the upcoming Night of Champions on May 27.

Soon after, Ryan Satin asked fans if Seth Rollins would become the next WWE World Heavyweight Champion. Most of the fans agreed with the idea, while a few others didn't.

Check out some of the most notable responses below:

@ryansatin Yesssssssssssss Please 🙏
@ryansatin Yes. Please.
@ryansatin Needs to be. Cody has to be Reigns still right? Right?!? I haven't watched since Mania but Rollins has been the only constant for years at this point
@ryansatin https://t.co/FAPW4Uavqn
@ryansatin Final match needs to be Seth or this guy! https://t.co/m9gi1FUUYq
@ryansatin HAS to be after everything he just said before Omos came out!
@ryansatin I hope not. Hes had his runs already, someone worthy of the rub deserves it
@ryansatin Only guy to beat Reigns in over 1000 days
@ryansatin https://t.co/yixkFSjHKt
@ryansatin https://t.co/7BSixRBioO
@ryansatin Seth crowned as the new WWE World Heavyweight Champion. Logan Paul wins the Money in the Bank Match, eventually cashing in on Seth to successfully become the WWE World Heavyweight Champion
@ryansatin Naaa https://t.co/ZYwy08r1Jy
@ryansatin Let’s hope so please 🙏

Seth Rollins last held a top WWE title four years ago

At SummerSlam 2019, Rollins defeated Brock Lesnar to win the Universal Championship. He had a brief reign with the belt and eventually lost it to The Fiend at Crown Jewel 2019.

Since then, Rollins hasn't won a world title in the company. The Visionary would love to get his hands on the new World Heavyweight Championship at Night of Champions. It remains to be seen if he will achieve this feat next month.

What do you think? Do you want to see Seth Rollins as the new World Heavyweight Champion? Sound off in the comments section below.

