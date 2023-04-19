Tag team waiting for an opportunity, abandoned stable member - 5 WWE stars who could join Rey Mysterio's Latino World Order

The Latino World Order is back and on WWE SmackDown! The stable originated in World Championship Wrestling during the Monday Night Wars and derived its name from the nWo. While it never gained much traction, it has had a cult following in the decades since.

The only original member of the faction still involved is the legendary Rey Mysterio. He was joined by Legado del Fantasma, a stable featuring Santos Escobar, Zelina Vega, Joaquin Wilde, & Cruz Del Toro.

While the group already has five members, there's a chance it will grow even larger. The original nWo and its various spinoffs were known for growing to ridiculous sizes, and even the legendary Konnan recently suggested that the Latino World Order could and should gain a few new members.

This article will take a look at a handful of superstars who could potentially join the popular stable in the near future. Of course, there's no clear indication that the company would like for the stable to grow, so keep that in mind going forward. Still, if Rey Mystero adds to the group's ranks, there are a handful of quality wrestlers to choose from.

Below are five WWE Superstars who could join Rey Mysterio's Latino World Order.

#5. Axiom could represent Spain

Axiom on NXT

Axiom is one of the most impressive athletes on WWE NXT. He first started in the company while competing as A-Kid on NXT UK. He was successful on the brand, even once holding the Heritage Cup.

The masked star is currently one of the top contenders for the NXT North American Championship. While he's yet to capture the belt, he's wowed fans on a repeated basis with his incredible athleticism.

The talented Axiom would make a lot of sense in the group. He fits the bill athletically, but above that, he'll bring new representation to the group. Axiom is from Spain, and the group doesn't yet have a representative from that country. It could shake up the dynamic immediately.

#4. Humberto & #3. Angel, Los Lotharios need an opportunity in WWE

Los Lotharios

Los Lotharios are a tag team who were most recently seen on Friday Night SmackDown. The duo consists of real-life cousins Humberto Carrillo & Angel Garza. They were quietly moved to the RAW brand a few months ago but are yet to appear on television in any significant role.

The Latin Lovers have struggled to gain a footing in WWE. While both were big parts of 205 Live, and Angel even held the Cruiserweight Championship, they've yet to hold gold on RAW or SmackDown.

Angel and Humberto both need something to do. It seemed as if they had started to receive a push while interacting with the Maximum Male Models, but their screen time has been halted. Joining the Latino World Order could be the perfect way to get their careers back on track.

#2. Elektra Lopez was part of Legado del Fantasma

Elektra Lopez is currently part of the WWE NXT roster. The arrogant Lopez has recently been targeting various women on the brand, while also seeking new partners. She pursued Valentina Feroz, but their union went south almost immediately. Elektra has recently teamed up with Lola Vice on NXT Level Up.

Lopez used to be a member of Legado del Fantasma back when the stable was on NXT. Once Santos, Cruz, & Joaquin joined the main roster, Zelina Vega was in the group instead of Elektra. This left the talented and strong Lopez alone in developmental.

Given her history with most members of the Latino World Order, Lopez joining the group makes a lot of sense. Plus, she and Zelina could potentially unite to challenge for the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles.

#1. Dragon Lee is already one of the top stars on NXT

Dragon Lee is an extremely talented wrestler and an incredible athlete. He held gold in AAA, CMLL, New Japan Pro Wrestling, and Ring of Honor prior to joining World Wrestling Entertainment in December 2022.

The talented high flier recently joined WWE NXT and immediately made a splash on the brand. He was a part of the epic Fatal 5-Way Match at NXT Stand & Deliver and was even involved in a recent NXT main event.

Given how quickly Dragon Lee is rising through the ranks of the developmental brand, he likely won't be part of NXT for very long. Given his biggest weakness will be his mic skills, joining the LWO could be the perfect way to transition him to the main roster. Rey, Santos, and Zelina could all do his talking for him.

