Carmella shared a heartwarming video on Instagram earlier today. Corey Graves reacted to the video posted by the former WWE Women's Champion. WWE veteran Natalya also commented on the same.

Carmella is married to RAW commentator Corey Graves. On May 1, 2023, she announced her pregnancy. The former Money in the Bank winner shared a stunning photoshoot to break the news to fans. The baby is due in November.

Earlier today, Carmella took to Instagram to share a video alongside her husband. She could be seen flaunting a baby bump. In the captions, Carmella also expressed her love for Corey Graves.

Here is the Instagram post:

"I’m struggling trying to write a caption to match what this video makes me feel. 🥹 I love this man so much and I love doing life together. I cannot wait to raise our son together and add to our already imperfectly perfect family," Carmella wrote.

Corey Graves and Natalya reacted with love on Instagram:

Comments on Carmella's Instagram post

Carmella was treated for an ectopic pregnancy in November last year. She had to spend over 12 hours in the emergency room after experiencing sharp pain on the left side of her abdomen. It came right after the former champion had undergone an early miscarriage in September.

WWE Hall of Famer Kelly Kelly also became a mother earlier this month

Kelly Kelly welcomed a pair of twins on September 10th. The former Divas Champion shared the news with her fans via Instagram. Just like Carmella, Kelly Kelly had her share of struggles before finally giving birth.

The former diva had openly spoken about her struggles to conceive, so the news of her giving birth to a set of twins made all the fans ecstatic. WWE Superstars and fans showered Kelly Kelly with love in the comments.

How soon will Carmella make it back to the squared circle? Give your opinions in the comments section below.