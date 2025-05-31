WWE could've protected The Wyatt Sicks "a lot better," feels real-life Bloodline member

A WWE veteran doesn't seem happy with how Triple H has booked The Wyatt Sicks. Rikishi believes WWE hasn't done a good job of protecting the beloved faction.

It's been quite some time since The Wyatt Sicks debuted on WWE RAW. The consensus has been that the promotion dropped the ball with the faction and didn't handle it correctly. They moved to SmackDown earlier this year but didn't appear till last week. This Friday, they attacked The Street Profits, MCMG, DIY (with Candice LeRae), and Fraxiom, and Uncle Howdy sent a cryptic message.

WWE Hall of Famer and real-life Bloodline member Rikishi believes the same, judging by his comments on the latest edition of Off The Top. Here's what the veteran said:

“A lot of the promos, those are probably the best promos we’ve ever seen, those segments that they do. It just brought you that much closer to Bray, as if Bray was still there. I felt they could have protected the crew a lot better and been more protective where they’re going to put them that doesn’t hurt them. They did the deal, people were happy to see him, so where do we go from there?” [H/T WrestlingNewsCo]

Rikishi also spoke about Wyatt Sicks' leader, Bo Dallas, carrying on the legacy of the late Bray Wyatt

Bray Wyatt tragically passed away two years ago. His brother, Bo Dallas, leads The Wyatt Sicks as Uncle Howdy. Many fans believe he's carrying on his late brother's legacy on WWE TV.

Here's what Rikishi had to say about the same:

“It was good to see them back a while ago, especially when the brother just lost a brother, Bray, right? So you had the people with you,” he said. [H/T WrestlingNewsCo]

Rikishi keeps a close eye on WWE's weekly product, and like many fans, he hasn't been thrilled with the way Bo Dallas' faction has been booked. It remains to be seen what WWE CCO Triple H has in store for the faction in the near future.

