WWE creative gets criticism for missing opportunity to involve The Rock and John Cena in latest rivalry storyline (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo recently discussed The Rock and John Cena's missing weekly shows. Both stars have hectic schedules outside the wrestling business, making attending the weekly tapings difficult.

Cena shocked the world as he turned heel on Cody Rhodes at Elimination Chamber. The star gave a brutal beatdown to the star under the supervision and approval of The Final Boss.

During a recent episode of BroDown with host Mac Davis, Russo mentioned that if WWE treated this storyline like a real rivalry, they would have tried to get some comments from Rock or Cena. He felt even if the two stars were busy with their Hollywood schedule.

Per Russo, the correspondents should have discussed contacting them to get comments after the Elimination Chamber. The veteran writer felt their absence was hurting this angle.

"If this were real, we're not gonna try to get a word from Rock and John Cena? Even if they're away doing their movies, part of the story should be, 'We're trying to get a word with them. They've not commented to this point.' But again, man, if you want us to believe this is real, how are you not attempting to track down those guys to get their comments?" Russo said. [From 4:36 onwards]

A bruised, battered, and emotionally charged Cody Rhodes showed up to SmackDown this week. He called out Cena for attacking him and asked his challenger to bring it his all at WrestleMania 41.

Other stars like CM Punk and Randy Orton have also gone off on John Cena. It will be interesting to see when the former Cenation Leader shows up on WWE TV.

