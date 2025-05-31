WWE creative team comes under fire after SmackDown; Vince Russo claims current product shows no improvement (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo recently lambasted the creative team led by Triple H for a lackluster show this week. The wrestling veteran was reviewing this week's episode of SmackDown.
This week's episode of the blue brand emanated from Knoxville, TN. The show featured some major stars, including John Cena, Cody Rhodes, Bianca Belair, Damian Priest, and Tiffany Stratton. The episode had an airtime of three hours and was broadcast on the USA Network.
On the latest episode of BroDown with host Mac Davis, Russo complained about the show dragging on without progressing any of the major storylines. He argued that WWE's current creative regime couldn't produce a better show, irrespective of the runtime. He fired shots at Hunter, suggesting that there was no hope of the program improving in the coming months.
"You're not going to get a better creative end run show. Whether it's two hours or three hours, this is the show you're going to get. We've seen the same show now for months and months and months and months. There's no reason to think that this show is going to change anytime soon." [From 11:12 onwards]
This week's WWE SmackDown was an important pit stop ahead of Money in the Bank. The show determined a few more entrants for the Money in the Bank ladder match. The episode also featured John Cena and Cody Rhodes coming face-to-face after their exchange at Saturday Night's Main Event.
