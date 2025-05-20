WWE creative team gets blasted by Vince Russo after RAW: "Wrestling, as we knew it, is dead" (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo recently shared his thoughts on this week's episode of RAW. The show emanated from the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina.
This week's RAW was the go-home show for the red brand ahead of Saturday Night's Main Event this weekend in Tampa. The show advanced several storylines for the upcoming event and featured some big names, including Logan Paul, Gunther, Jey Uso, CM Punk, Seth Rollins, and more.
On a recent episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Russo bashed the program for not having any coherent storylines carried over. He noted that the golden days of wrestling were truly over. He pointed out how the episode just had one match after another lined up. The veteran writer criticized the WWE creative team for not having any thought-provoking or entertaining segments to keep the fans hooked.
"Wrestling, as we knew it, is dead. It is over, it is not coming back. You're never going to see it again. All you're going to see on every one of these shows is matches, matches, matches. That's it, it is what it is. You're not going to get any more stories, you're to gonna get any more drama, cliffhangers, or thought put into the show, anything to challenge you or provoke you. You're just going to get match after match after match. If that's what you like, if you are into fake fights, then good for you. Without a shadow of a doubt, WWE is the worst show on television." [1:53 onwards]
This week's episode of WWE RAW ended with a major brawl as Sami Zayn and CM Punk rushed out to save Jey Uso, who was getting mauled by Bron Breakker and Seth Rollins. However, Logan Paul grabbed this opportunity and flattened Jey with the One Lucky Punch.
