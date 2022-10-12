WWE crew member deserved to be fired after incident with The Undertaker, Dutch Mantell says

Dutch Mantell has given his thoughts on the pyrotechnics incident involving The Undertaker at WWE Elimination Chamber 2010.

The Deadman suffered burns to his chest after his coat caught on fire during his ring entrance. The legendary superstar could repeatedly be seen pouring water on himself while standing in the Elimination Chamber pod in the early stages of the 36-minute match.

On Story Time with Dutch Mantell, the veteran wrestling booker commented on WWE allegedly firing the crew member responsible for the pyro that day:

"He should have [been fired] because Undertaker was a valuable, valuable asset, and money generator for WWE," Mantell said. "That's like taking your star singer of a band and setting him on fire or hurting him. Whoever is responsible for that, and that's his job – pyrotechnics is his job – if he can't do his job, he needs to go, and I'm sure he left and he won't be welcome back." [1:49 – 2:19]

In 2020, The Undertaker said on Steve Austin's Broken Skull Sessions show that he wanted to "kill" the pyrotechnics crew member. The WWE Hall of Famer had previously spoken to the person responsible and warned that the pyro needed to be positioned further away.

Dutch Mantell does not blame The Undertaker

As one of WWE's most respected and trustworthy superstars, The Phenom rarely made mistakes when he performed on-screen.

MixerARMY & Pats/LakerNation @RockyC23 Elimination Chamber 2010

World Heavyweight Championship

Chris Jericho v CM Punk v Undertaker v John Morrison v R-Truth v Rey Mysterio Elimination Chamber 2010World Heavyweight ChampionshipChris Jericho v CM Punk v Undertaker v John Morrison v R-Truth v Rey Mysterio https://t.co/peHDGPBcoM

For that reason, Mantell is confident that the crew member was at fault for the seven-time WWE world champion's injuries:

"I don't know if he walked through this, but Undertaker didn't make a lot of mistakes," Mantell stated. "I think they lit it underneath him and kinda lit him on fire for a second. That's why he had to get that jacket off so quick. I heard when he came back in that dressing room that night, he was – I hate to say this – he was on fire." [0:31 – 0:54]

The Undertaker held the World Heavyweight Championship at the time. He lost his title to Chris Jericho in the match, which also featured CM Punk, John Morrison, R-Truth, and Rey Mysterio.

What are some of your favorite WWE memories involving The Undertaker? Let us know in the comments section below.

