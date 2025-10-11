WWE Crown Jewel 2025 off to a rough start

WWE is in Australia for the Crown Jewel premium live event as their biggest stars are ready to put on a show. The match card is stacked with five exciting contests, and the sports entertainment has done its best to hype the event.
However, things got off to a rough start in Perth. Before the action on the night, Western Australian singer Sophie Foster kicked things off with a rendition of the U.S. national anthem.
The Star-Spangled Banner is usually a way for the Stamford-based promotion to start their big shows, but the crowd Down Under was less than welcoming of the American national anthem. The fans in attendance booed the anthem heavily and continued to do so until it ended.
This was in stark contrast to when Foster started singing Advance Australia Fair, the Australian national anthem. The fans sang along heartily and cheered when it was over.
This might not have been the ideal start the sports entertainment giant would have anticipated ahead of their big night.
WWE Crown Jewel card is stacked
WWE will present five matches for the PLE in Australia. Roman Reigns will take on The Vision's Bronson Reed in an Australian Street Fight, and John Cena will face AJ Styles one last time in the ring.
Fans will also see Rhea Ripley and IYO SKY team up to take on Asuka and Kairi Sane in a tag team match.
WWE Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton and Women's World Champion Stephanie Vaquer will clash in a Champion vs. Champion match at the event.
Meanwhile, Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins will continue their storied rivalry as the two top Champions face each other for the Crown Jewel Championship. Crown Jewel promises to be an exciting night of action, and fans will hope it delivers.