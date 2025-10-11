WWE Crown Jewel 2025: Seth Rollins brings back Stardust!

By Sherjeel Malik
Modified Oct 11, 2025 15:42 GMT
Seth Rollins (left), Stardust (right). [Image credits: wwe.com]
Seth Rollins (left), Stardust (right). [Image credits: wwe.com]

Seth Rollins brought back Stardust at WWE Crown Jewel. The Visionary went one-on-one against Cody Rhodes in a Champion vs. Champion match at the premium live event in Australia.

The match saw both stars exchange blows at the beginning with The Visionary temporarily gaining the upper hand. This led to him mocking Rhodes.

After Seth Rollins took down the American Nightmare, he taunted Rhodes' with his old Stardust gimmick.

After trying a few gimmicks in WWE, Rhodes debuted the Stardust gimmick on an episode of RAW in 2014. This character's appearance was similar to what his brother Dustin Rhodes did with Goldust.

Despite finding some success by winning the WWE Tag Team Championship with Goldust, he grew frustrated with the booking of his character. This eventually led to his departure from WWE in 2016.

In previous interviews, Rhodes has expressed his disdain for the Stardust gimmick, thus Rollins taunting him with the gesture would have served as a painful reminder. Notably, when Rhodes returned to WWE to face The Visionary at WrestleMania 38, he also did the Stardust taunt in their match.

Seth Rollins beat Cody Rhodes at Crown Jewel

The match between the two Champions proved to be thrilling right until the end. Toward the end, Rhodes had the advantage, but Rollins turned the tables.

As the American Nightmare went for a Pedigree, Rollins escaped to grab the Rolex watch in the corner of the ring. Rhodes then kicked his opponent, who tumbled into the referee, knocking him down.

As the WWE Champion went for the Cross Rhodes, The Architect hit him with the Rolex, followed by a Stomp to win the match. With this win, Rollins also captured the Crown Jewel Championship.

This win also comes as a relief to Seth Rollins, who was in danger of losing the confidence of Paul Heyman and his allies Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker.

