WWE is currently pushing Jinder Mahal and awarding him a World Heavyweight Title shot for 2 reasons, claims veteran

Wrestling veteran Konnan recently explained why he believes WWE is pushing Jinder Mahal.

Mahal returned to WWE television nearly two weeks ago on Monday Night RAW. He was confronted by The Rock. Although he initiated an attack on The Brahma Bull, he was then taken out with The People's Elbow. Last Monday, The Modern Day Maharaja had an encounter with the World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins. The Visionary will now defend his title against Mahal on the upcoming episode of the Red Brand.

Speaking on Keepin' It 100, Konnan addressed Mahal's recent push, explaining why he believes the company is taking that step.

"So, you gotta keep in mind, India just passed China as the most populous nation on earth and they do huge numbers in India as does AAA. We do really big numbers in like digitally in India. You have to cater to that part of the world, that's number one. Number two, there's nobody on God's green earth who's watching wrestling for the first time or in a long time and they don't know who Jinder Mahal is and they're seeing him in front of The Rock and they're not telling me he doesn't look like a star too," he said.

The wrestling veteran added:

"There's nobody that can tell me that, yeah, you can, and this is a viable argument, yeah, he never wins and they treat him like a jobber. But there's absolutely, to me, the guy looks the part, acts the part, he doesn't get owned by The Rock or Rollins on the mic, you know what I'm saying, he holds his own. Like, he looks the part. And like I've always said, Jinder and anybody else is just one good storyline away from being a star." [1:55 - 2:52]

Jinder Mahal says he has unfinished business with WWE legend

During a recent interview with Gaelyn Mendonca on WWE India, Jinder Mahal addressed his recent encounter with The Rock on Monday Night RAW.

The Modern Day Maharaja disclosed that The Brahma Bull is one of his favorites. Meanwhile, The 37-year-old pointed out that he believes he and the Hollywood megastar would share the ring again.

"There I was speaking the truth, and out comes The Rock, The Great One. And I've never heard a reception like that ever in WWE. That was the loudest I've ever heard from the fans and what a moment. You know, I grew up watching The Rock, he's one of my favorites and to be in the ring with him. Unfortunately, he gave me The People's Elbow, but I've a feeling this won't be the last time that The Modern Day Maharaja is in the ring with The Rock," he said.

After taking out Mahal, The Rock teased going after his cousin, Roman Reigns. The two are rumored to square off at WrestleMania 40. It would be The Great One's first match in nearly eight years.

