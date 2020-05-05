WWE cuts Dean Ambrose out of Money in the Bank video

Dean Ambrose

WWE has uploaded the full match between Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins from Money in the Bank 2016, but Dean Ambrose’s post-match cash-in has been cut from the footage.

Earlier in the pay-per-view, Ambrose won the Money in the Bank ladder match to earn a guaranteed opportunity at the WWE Championship at a time of his choosing.

Following Rollins’ title win over Reigns in the main event, Dean Ambrose cashed in his Money in the Bank contract to become the WWE Champion for the first time in his career.

As you can see below, WWE’s YouTube video shows the Reigns vs. Rollins match from start to finish. However, the footage ends three seconds before Ambrose’s music hit and he cashed in the contract.

Jon Moxley (fka Dean Ambrose) in 2020

After leaving WWE in April 2019, Dean Ambrose reverted back to his former name on the independent scene, Jon Moxley, and signed with AEW.

He defeated Chris Jericho at the Revolution pay-per-view in February 2020 to become the AEW World Champion, while he recently defended his title against Jake Hager on an episode of Dynamite.

The 34-year-old has also won the IWGP United States Heavyweight Championship on two occasions since he began competing in NJPW in June 2019.