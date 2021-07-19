WWE cuts Money in the Bank pay-per-view feed due to graphic incident 

Charlotte Flair challenged Rhea Ripley for the RAW Women's Championship at Money in the Bank, becoming a 14-time WWE Women's Champion in the process.

Whilst the crowd ended the match chanting "This is Awesome" after the two women were able to win them over, it didn't start out that way. After Becky Lynch had teased a Money in the Bank appearance, The Man failed to make her return as part of the Women's Money in the Bank contract ladder match and the crowd began to turn.

When the RAW Women's Championship match began, the crowd started to chant "We Want Becky" before Charlotte responded by flipping them off, which forced the company to cut the feed.

Graphic gestures are not allowed on WWE TV and so the company was left with little choice. This gesture only served to wind the crowd up further and they began to chant louder.

As noted, the WWE Universe did finally buy into the match after Rhea Ripley kicked out of a Natural Selection from the top rope and began chanting "This is Awesome."

Becky Lynch's WWE return

Becky Lynch relinquished the title to Asuka on RAW

Becky Lynch has been away from WWE TV for more than a year after announcing her pregnancy on live TV back in May. The Man teased that she would be making her return at Money in the Bank with several updates on social media. Lynch Tweeted out herself to note that she could be part of the Money in the Bank ladder match, but this wasn't the case.

Beautiful day in Fort Worth Texas. I really hope no one gets taken out of this ladder match. #MITB pic.twitter.com/yTWevpBUJ6 — The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) July 18, 2021

It has been reported over the past week that Lynch would be in attendance for Money in the Bank but The Man has failed to make her return and it appears that the WWE Universe is getting tired of waiting for the former RAW Women's Championship to step back into a WWE ring.

