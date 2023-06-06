WWE cuts to Ricochet immediately after his former girlfriend appears on RAW

Ricochet had a brief confrontation backstage before his match against Shinsuke Nakamura on the latest episode of RAW. However, the timing of it has led many to believe that it was intentionally done because the camera cut to him immediately after his former girlfriend, Katana Chance, lost on RAW.

The recently-drafted superstar, alongside Kayden Carter, fell short to Women's Tag Team Champions Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler despite putting in a valiant effort. It was the pair's RAW debut as they took Rousey and Baszler to the limit.

Not only did Ricochet's fiance and ring announcer, Samantha Irvin, have to announce Chance, but the broadcast immediately cut to the former Intercontinental Champion after Chance lost.

Backstage, The One and Only had a friendly verbal back-and-forth with his opponent Shinsuke Nakamura, but Bronson Reed was not so amicable towards the duo. Ultimately, Bronson Reed interrupted the match on RAW, resulting in the bout ending in a no-contest.

It is not clear whether the camera cut was intentional, but it certainly made for some fun viewing, especially for those watching at home. It remains to be seen whether any of the stars involved will make any comments.

What did you make of the segment involving Ricochet? Let us know in the comments section below.

Recommended Video Brock Lesnar and 10 WWE stasr who are FREE AGENTS

Poll : 0 votes