WWE cuts SmackDown feed after Zelina Vega attire issues

By Robert Lentini
Published Jun 27, 2025 18:43 GMT
Vega was in action on SmackDown. [Image credit: WWE.com]
Vega was in action on SmackDown. [Image credit: WWE.com]

WWE had to cut the feed during tonight's edition of SmackDown due to major attire issues with Zelina Vega. This week's episode of the blue brand is airing live from Saudi Arabia.

Ad

Zelina Vega captured the Women's United States Championship from Chelsea Green earlier this year. It was the veteran's first singles title win in the promotion, and she defended her gold tonight on WWE SmackDown.

The 34-year-old put her Women's United States Championship on the line against Giulia. However, during the match, Vega connected with a Moonsault outside the ring, and the show quickly cut to a break due to an issue with her attire. You can check out the moment in the video below.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Giulia went on to defeat Zelina Vega on SmackDown to capture the Women's United States Championship. The Japanese star was recently called up to the main roster and has already captured another title.

Zelina Vega used to be a member of the Latino World Order on WWE RAW but was transferred to SmackDown earlier this year. She had an impressive reign as the champion before being dethroned by Giulia tonight on the blue brand. It will be fascinating to see what the promotion has planned for Vega following her loss tonight.

About the author
Robert Lentini

Robert Lentini

Twitter icon

Robert Lentini is a writer from Boston, MA.

He joined Sportskeeda Wrestling in 2022. Robert spent six years at SEScoops covering RAW, Dynamite, SmackDown, and Rampage as well.

Know More

One wrong move ended his WWE career - Watch Now!

Quick Links

Edited by Sayantan Niyogi
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications