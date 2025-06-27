WWE cuts SmackDown feed after Zelina Vega attire issues

WWE had to cut the feed during tonight's edition of SmackDown due to major attire issues with Zelina Vega. This week's episode of the blue brand is airing live from Saudi Arabia.

Zelina Vega captured the Women's United States Championship from Chelsea Green earlier this year. It was the veteran's first singles title win in the promotion, and she defended her gold tonight on WWE SmackDown.

The 34-year-old put her Women's United States Championship on the line against Giulia. However, during the match, Vega connected with a Moonsault outside the ring, and the show quickly cut to a break due to an issue with her attire. You can check out the moment in the video below.

Giulia went on to defeat Zelina Vega on SmackDown to capture the Women's United States Championship. The Japanese star was recently called up to the main roster and has already captured another title.

Zelina Vega used to be a member of the Latino World Order on WWE RAW but was transferred to SmackDown earlier this year. She had an impressive reign as the champion before being dethroned by Giulia tonight on the blue brand. It will be fascinating to see what the promotion has planned for Vega following her loss tonight.

