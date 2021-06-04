"Not goodbyes, just see ya later" - WWE Hall of Famer on Braun Strowman, Ruby Riott, and other released stars

Former Universal Champion Braun Strowman was released by WWE alongside Aleister Black, Lana, Murphy, Ruby Riott, and Santana Garrett due to recent budget cuts. WWE Producer and Hall of Famer D-Von Dudley has now shared his thoughts on the matter.

The new batch of releases was first reported by Fightful Select on June 2nd and later confirmed by WWE's official website. Most of the names on the list were very surprising, especially Braun Strowman and Aleister Black. The stars have all commented on their releases via social media, with most stating that they are grateful for their time in WWE.

During his Table Talk podcast, D-Von Dudley wished all the talent the best and assured them that they will cross paths again.

"Yeah, I was kind of shocked at some of the names," said D-Von. "I wish nothing but the best to Aleister [Black], Buddy Murphy, Ruby [Riott], Braun [Strowman] and has anybody been omitted? I don’t know if it was anybody else. Santana Garrett. I look at it this way: All of those guys that were released, they’re very talented and I’m sure they’ll find employment elsewhere regardless to where they go or regardless of what happened. I’m sure people will come to [them for work], so I got nothing but love for them, it was a pleasure working with Braun, it was a pleasure working with Murphy, Ruby, I never got to work with Santana. I got to work with Murphy on 205 Live and Aleister. Not goodbyes, just see ya later. We’ll see each other down the road again. That I can promise." (H/T POST Wrestling)

D-Von Dudley says he'd listen to non-WWE offers

D-Von Dudley

D-Von Dudley has tagged alongside Bubba Ray Dudley in WWE, ECW, and TNA. Apart from winning multiple championships, The Dudley Boyz were also inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame class of 2018.

During the interview, D-Von added that he wouldn't hesitate to hear out any offers from different wrestling companies.

"Well, I would weigh my options," D-Von revealed. "Vince [McMahon] said it best for so many years: If a man has an opportunity to make more money to make a better life for his family, if he doesn’t look into those options of making life better for his family, then he’s not a real businessman or a man. So, I’d listen to anybody that had an option to make me and my family a better life, of course I would."

"No question about it," D-Von added. "Whether it’d be AEW, whether it’d be IMPACT, NWA, I mean whoever, Ring of Honor. In terms of being a manager, [absolutely]. Listen, I can go and punch somebody for my team and let them get the one, two, three off of it. I can trip somebody’s leg and let my guy fall on top of him and get the win, absolutely. I can be very instrumental [in] their victories, absolutely."

D-Von also went on to mention that he pitched an idea to the creative team about WWE documenting talent that has left the company or tag teams that have separated.

Edited by Kartik Arry