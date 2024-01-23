WWE has a deal behind the scenes with 38-year-old ex-World Champion; big plans for him at WrestleMania must happen, believes Matt Morgan

Wrestling veteran Matt Morgan believes WWE has struck a deal with Drew McIntyre behind the scenes with regards to the superstar's contract renewal.

McIntyre initially joined the Stamford-based company in 2007. However, he was released from his contract seven years later. In 2017, The Scottish Warrior returned to the promotion to become one of the top superstars, winning the WWE Championship twice. Nevertheless, the 38-year-old's current contract reportedly ends in a few months. According to the latest updates, he has yet to sign a new deal.

Despite the uncertainty surrounding McIntyre's future, The Scottish Warrior has received a significant push lately on RAW. Last night, he defeated Senior Money in The Bank Damian Priest in the main event of the Red Brand.

On Gigantic Pop, Matt Morgan discussed McIntyre's future. The veteran believes the former champion has a deal with the company behind the scenes. Meanwhile, he urged the promotion to "have something big enough for him" at WrestleMania.

"I have a feeling they have a deal behind the scenes agreed upon is my opinion. I do. With Drew, I'm saying. I do think therefore they've gotta have something big enough for him at 'Mania," he said. [20:15 - 20:28]

Drew McIntyre declared for the 2024 WWE Royal Rumble

Nearly four years ago, Drew McIntyre entered the 2020 Men's Royal Rumble at number 16 and lasted over 34 minutes to win the coveted match. Later that same year, the 38-year-old defeated Big Show to capture the WWE Championship.

A few weeks ago, The Scottish Warrior announced his participation in the 2024 Men's Royal Rumble. He has since confronted the two favorites to win the historic match: Cody Rhodes and CM Punk. The former WWE Champion will look to repeat his heroics from 2020 when he enters the Rumble match this Saturday.

