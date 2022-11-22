WWE depending on one big factor before making major decision about an upcoming WrestleMania event

WWE could be headed to Nashville, Tennessee, for WrestleMania 43 in 2027, given a proposed stadium is built in the city by that time.

WrestleMania is one of the largest events on the pro wrestling calendar. The Showcase of Immortals first started in 1985 and is the longest-running professional wrestling event in history. The 38th edition of the show was in Texas on April 2 and 3, 2022, while the 39th rendition will emanate from Hollywood. Every year WWE tries to enhance the grandeur of the mega event.

In this endeavor, the Show of Shows could be heading to Music City. As per The Tennessean, World Wrestling Entertainment will host WrestleMania 43 in Nashville only if the proposed enclosed stadium is built in the next five years.

The CEO of the Nashville Convention & Visitors Corp., Butch Spyridon, reportedly made a deal with the Metro Council for WWE to host the Showcase of the Immortals if the $2.1 billion stadium is constructed by 2027.

When the draft for Mania 43 was delivered, talks reportedly got stronger between WWE and Nashville. Not only that, but Spyridon also received a verbal commitment from the company to host the 2027 Showcase of the Immortals with the given conditions.

WWE also released a statement on the matter, saying that the company looks forward to hosting many events in Nashville in the proposed enclosed stadium.

"Nashville has exploded as a cultural center in the United States and as the land of opportunity. WWE looks forward to hosting many events in partnership with the great city of Nashville at the proposed enclosed stadium."

The success of SummerSlam in Nashville received attention for WrestleMania 43

The company hosted the 2022 SummerSlam Premium Live Event at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee. The show was headlined by Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship in a Last Man Standing match.

Hometown hero Bianca Belair also emerged victorious over Becky Lynch to retain her RAW Women's Championship.

Since SummerSlam was a success, Mayor John Cooper and the Tennessee Titans delivered the stadium term sheet for hosting 'Mania.

"The minute the mayor's office and the Titans released the stadium term sheet; we started looking for opportunities. WWE had an incredible experience at Nissan Stadium this past summer, and we started talking. WrestleMania is considered the No. 6 top sports event brand in the world, and we are grateful for their confidence and belief in Nashville," Spyridon noted.

WWE @WWE



is streaming live TONIGHT at 8e/5p on @peacockTV in the U.S. and Nashville... meet The Biggest Event of the Summer. #SummerSlam is streaming live TONIGHT at 8e/5p on @peacockTV in the U.S. and @WWENetwork everywhere else. Nashville... meet The Biggest Event of the Summer.#SummerSlam is streaming live TONIGHT at 8e/5p on @peacockTV in the U.S. and @WWENetwork everywhere else. https://t.co/CRLQVyxuKU

Following the success of SummerSlam, The Showcase of the Immortals is projected to have an estimated economic impact of $206.5 million on Nashville.

As of now, WWE is yet to officially confirm the status of Nashville hosting WrestleMania 43. Meanwhile, next year's Show of Shows will be held at the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

What do you think of WWE hosting the 2027 Showcase of the Immortals in Nashville? Sound off in the comments section below.

YOU could be the NEXT FACE of Sportskeeda Wrestling. Click here to find out how!

Poll : 0 votes