WWE disappoints fans after Becky Lynch's match ends in controversy

Becky Lynch's rivalry with Trish Stratus started a couple of months ago when the WWE Hall of Famer attacked the former after losing the women's tag team titles. Since then, the two women have squared off once in singles competition, and Stratus emerged victorious thanks to help from Zoey Stark.

Since the loss, Lynch has campaigned hard for a chance to get another rematch against Trish Stratus. Finally, the match was set to take place tonight, with Zoey Stark banned from ringside.

Both women put on a decent match. It was most back and forth, neither woman dominating the bout. Midway through the contest, Stratus removed her protective mask and tried to attack Lynch with it but was caught by The Man.

During the match's closing moments, the fight spilled outside the ring as both women brawled into the crowd causing the referee to count them out. This did not make the fans happy as they continued to boo as both women brawled in the crowd.

The brawl moved to the concourse area, where Zoey Stark also got involved and attacked Lynch. Trish ended the segment with a chick kick.

After the match, Adam Pearce told Stratus she would face Becky Lynch in a steel cage match next time.

