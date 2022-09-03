WWE discloses the new salary structure for Triple H, Stephanie McMahon and others

WWE recently announced a change in the salaries of some of the executives, including the likes of Stephanie McMahon, Triple H, and Nick Khan.

Following Vince McMahon's retirement, Stephanie and Khan became the Co-CEOs of the company, whereas Triple H became the Head of Creative. Nick Khan is also at the helm of the company as he is the other CEO.

During a recent SEC filing, the promotion noted that Stephanie McMahon's salary has gone up from $730,000 to $1.35 million. Whereas The Game now earns $900,000 a year. Nick Khan's salary has also increased from $1.2 million to $1.35 million.

Both McMahon and Triple H are set to get some other payments of $750,000 and $1 million from their previous work (via corporate.WWE.com).

Triple H recently shared the story of how Stephanie McMahon became the CEO and the Chairwoman of WWE

The Game recently shared the story of how McMahon became the CEO and Chairwoman of WWE.

During an interview with Ariel Helwani on BT Sport, The Game mentioned that Stephanie McMahon wanted to take some time off from work as she wanted to spend time with her family.

He added that the Co-CEO of WWE got a call while they were driving for a family vacation asking her to step up as the CEO and Chairwoman of the company.

"We're gonna go up to our lake house and relax. And she's like ready to go up there. This is like the beginning of the like the full-on take a break. And we're literally in the car driving up there and we get the phone call, that says, 'we need you to step in, would you step in as chairwoman and CEO in the now,' and she's like, 'can I call you back in a little bit and think about this for a minute? And we spend the rest of the drive, driving up there and like there was a time limit on that." [54:43 - 55:27]

Since taking over as the head of WWE, McMahon has been out of the limelight and focusing on her work. Meanwhile, Triple H has been at the forefront of the promotion's creative and has brought back several previously-departed superstars such as Johnny Gargano and Karrion Kross.

What do you make of Stephanie McMahon and Triple H's rise in salary? Sound off in the comments section below.

Edited by Debottam Saha