Former WWE writer Court Bauer recently revealed that the company was planning on having Eddie Guerrero face off against Shawn Michaels at WrestleMania 22.

Before Guerrero's untimely passing on November 13, 2005, WWE had seemingly begun to book his Road to WrestleMania. The creative team wanted him to start a lengthy program with Michaels after they had been a part of different brands for several years.

On the Insiders podcast on AdFreeShows, Bauer highlighted how the match between the two Hall of Famers would have booked itself.

"It was discussed the weekend that Eddie passed away. We were now mapping out the road to WrestleMania 22." Bauer added: "Just thinking of a long term, like a long form story and rivalry with Shawn Michaels like, man, that's the easiest match you could book. How's it not been booked?"

The former writer noted that a potential match between Eddie Guerrero and HBK would have been memorable for fans.

"Well, Shawn had been away for a bit. Eddie had been away. Then he came back in a big way. They both had been on different brands for so long that, you know, it just never happened, and unfortunately, it didn't. I know that would have been a great match and people would have been talking about it for years," said Bauer (H/T Wrestling News)

Still incredibly missed Today would have marked Eddie Guerrero's 55th birthday.Still incredibly missed Today would have marked Eddie Guerrero's 55th birthday.Still incredibly missed ♥️ https://t.co/HwrDTflPJ1

In the mid-2000s, both Michaels and Guerrero were two of the biggest and most talented stars in all of WWE. Unfortunately, fans didn't get to witness them lock horns at The Show of Shows.

Shawn Michaels wanted Eddie Guerrero to beat him

Shawn Michaels is widely known for his remarkable in-ring work and has produced some WrestleMania classics against top stars like The Undertaker and Kurt Angle.

During a recent NXT conference call, Shawn Michaels was asked about a dream match against Eddie Guerrero. He responded by saying the following:

"I’ve heard somebody pitched it at a creative meeting. It would’ve been a blast to do. Where we were at later on in our careers, we probably would’ve argued about who was putting who over,” he said. “Neither one of us would’ve had a problem, that’s for sure. It would be my honor to put Eddie Guerrero over." (H/T Wrestling Inc)

The Black Guy Wrestling Podcast @bgwpod In the club crying thinking about how we were five months away from Eddie Guerrero vs. Shawn Michaels at Mania 22 In the club crying thinking about how we were five months away from Eddie Guerrero vs. Shawn Michaels at Mania 22 😭😭😭 https://t.co/dg0LBn46rK

Eddie Guerrero competed in two iconic WrestleMania matches against Rey Mysterio and Kurt Angle. Hence, a potential bout against Michaels would have been no different.

What other dream matches would you have liked to have seen Guerrero compete in? Let us know in the comments section below.

