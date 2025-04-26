WWE dismissed mask request from Dominik Mysterio; major plans nixed

WWE's 41st annual WrestleMania spectacular ushered in the first main roster singles championship reign for Dominik Mysterio. Since debuting in August 2020, the second-generation superstar has made his name, separate from his father, Rey Mysterio. Nixed plans are now being revealed from what would have been an extension of Rey's big idea.

The Master of the 619 previously revealed how he wanted his son to continue training with Lance Storm, then tour in Mexico and Japan before starting at the WWE Performance Center. Dominik trained for a few years, some with The Perfect Storm, but the pre-WWE international tour never happened. He debuted at SummerSlam 2020 in a brutal 23-minute Street Fight loss to Seth Rollins.

Dirty Dom had plans to go to Japan and prepare for WWE as a "young boy," also known as a wrestler still in training, like NJPW's Young Lions. The 28-year-old also revealed on NotSam Wrestling how he'd beg for a lucha mask and any in-ring opportunity before his actual WWE debut, but officials and others kept him patient. The nixed plans were disclosed after Roberts asked if Mysterio would be up for a tour of Mexico for a few months with a promotion like AAA or CMLL.

"Before I debuted at SummerSlam, or before the whole storyline with Seth kicked off, I was supposed to go to Japan and be a 'young boy' out there. That just never happened because... just the timing of it. I got an opportunity, and I jumped on it because at that point, I was already training for like two-and-a-half years with no matches, no debut. I had been f*****g begging everyone, 'Just put a mask on me, let me go out there!' And they're like, 'Nope. You've got to wait for the right time. Wait for the right time.' So, once I got the opportunity, I said, 'Yeah, I'm jumping on this. I want to wrestle,'" Dominik Mysterio said. [From 29:00 to 29:38]

Mysterio finally debuted in Japan during the 2024 SuperShow Summer Tour. He failed to dethrone then-Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn in Osaka and Tokyo, then teamed with Finn Balor and JD McDonagh for a loss to his father and The New Day on the final night, the second show from legendary Sumo Hall.

Dominik Mysterio makes a bold claim about WWE history

Dominik Mysterio is less than one week into his first reign as WWE Intercontinental Champion, and he's already retained over Penta on RAW.

Dom became champion with a WrestleMania Sunday win over Penta, Finn Balor, and former champion Bron Breakker. He took to Instagram to tout the win and share photos.

"Greatest Intercontinental Champion of all time... [smiling face with horns emoji] [justice scales emoji] #WM41," Dominik wrote.

Mysterio's biggest match was 1,721 days after his debut, SummerSlam 2020 loss to Seth Rollins. Sunday's title win happened 1,114 days after Dominik's WrestleMania debut, when The Mysterios lost to Logan Paul and The Miz at the 38th annual event in 2022.

