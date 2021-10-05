WWE Draft 2021 Day Two Results: Becky Lynch returns to RAW; Brand status of The Usos revealed

Becky Lynch and The Usos were the top picks on round one of WWE Draft 2021 Day Two, with The Man heading over to RAW and Jimmy and Jey remaining on SmackDown.

Lynch came around to RAW tonight and announced that she was the first overall draft pick of night two of the 2021 WWE Draft.

The SmackDown Women's Champion opened the show before being joined by Charlotte Flair and Bianca Belair, a segment that was interrupted by the opening round of the draft.

There were not many surprises in the first round as Lynch headed over to RAW in response to Charlotte joining SmackDown, while The Usos remained on the blue brand to continue to flank their cousin.

Paul Heyman was a relieved man backstage when it was revealed that the SmackDown Tag Team Champions would remain alongside Roman Reigns.

Bobby Lashley was another star that was chosen by RAW even though he has recently been on a losing streak.

The All Mighty was pinned three times in the space of a week before teasing that he could make a move over to SmackDown on social media. It's a surprise that the company has decided to keep Lashley on RAW as he will be without MVP as well for some time.

Sasha Banks remains on WWE SmackDown

The final and fourth pick of the round saw Sasha Banks remain part of the blue brand, which meant she would now be in the same locker room as Charlotte Flair once again.

WWE @WWE IT'S BOSS TIME on Friday nights! @SashaBanksWWE gets drafted to #SmackDown in the first round of Night 2 of the #WWEDraft .Stay tuned for more picks throughout the night on #WWERaw IT'S BOSS TIME on Friday nights!@SashaBanksWWE gets drafted to #SmackDown in the first round of Night 2 of the #WWEDraft.Stay tuned for more picks throughout the night on #WWERaw. https://t.co/zP1ZH46PPR

The two women had quite the rivalry back in 2015 that saw the RAW Women's Championship change hands several times leading up to WWE Roadblock: End of the Line.

It will be interesting to see how WWE handles both women in the SmackDown locker room. This also means that Banks is the only woman in the SmackDown Women's Championship match at Crown Jewel who is on the right brand for the title.

