Becky Lynch makes announcement regarding her brand status

Becky Lynch has announced she is the first draft pick of Day Two of WWE Draft 2021. The Man revealed she is returning to RAW.

Lynch opened this week's episode of the red brand and declared herself as the first pick for day two of the Draft. The Man was then interrupted by the RAW Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair, who was drafted to SmackDown last week.

As The Queen started taking shots at Lynch, Bianca Belair made her way down to the ring and claimed she had unfinished business with both. A match between Flair and Belair has been confirmed for later in the show, and The Man will have a keen interest in this contest.

WWE later confirmed Lynch's announcement as The Man will return to RAW, where she has created several great moments.

Becky Lynch held the RAW Women's Championship for 398 days

At WrestleMania 35, Becky Lynch defeated Ronda Rousey and Charlotte Flair in the main event of the show to win both the RAW and SmackDown Women's Championships. While she quickly dropped the blue brand's title, The Man had an incredible run with the RAW Women's Championship.

Lynch held the title for a record 398 days before relinquishing due to her real-life pregnancy. She handed the belt to then-Women's Money in the Bank winner, Asuka.

At SummerSlam 2021, Becky Lynch finally made her return to WWE and went on to beat Bianca Belair to win the SmackDown Women's Championship.

Lynch will defend her title against Sasha Banks and Bianca Belair at Crown Jewel 2021, and it will be interesting to see if The Man will drop the belt to one of them. It is also possible that she and Charlotte Flair will exchange their belts after this year's Draft ends.

