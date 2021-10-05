WWE Draft 2021 Night Two Results: Alexa Bliss and Karrion Kross are retained by RAW

The second night of the 2021 WWE Draft continued to work its way down the roster. Round five saw both SmackDown and RAW gain valuable talents.

Karrion Kross was retained by RAW after being promoted from NXT a few months ago. Kross isn't the only star who'll remain on RAW since Alexa Bliss later joined him.

SmackDown was able to gain Angel Garza and Humberto Carillo and kept hold of The Swiss Superman Cesaro.

Alexa Bliss will remain on WWE RAW

Alexa Bliss is currently on hiatus from WWE and will undergo sinus surgery as part of her time on the sidelines. It was unknown ahead of tonight's RAW whether or not Bliss would be drafted since she's expected to be sidelined for several weeks.

The former Women's Champion was last seen at Extreme Rules where she lost to Charlotte Flair before The Queen destroyed Lilly. Bliss then suffered a breakdown before leaving.

This was the perfect way for Bliss to be written off WWE TV and will allow her to revamp her character ahead of a return.

As of writing, it's not yet known if Lilly will return alongside Bliss or if the former Champion will move forward into a completely different storyline.

