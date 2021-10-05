WWE Draft 2021 Night Two Results: The Street Profits And Finn Balor headline Round 4

The fourth round of the WWE Draft included some interesting moves as The Street Profits, and Finn Balor made their way back to Monday Night RAW.

The former Tag Team Champions started their main roster career on the red brand a few years ago and have now made their return alongside Montez Ford's wife Bianca Belair.

The Street Profits were not the only stars making their return to RAW since Finn Balor also began his main roster career on the red brand and was drafted back as part of the 2021 Draft.

After two solid picks from RAW, SmackDown responded by acquiring the services of former Champions The Viking Raiders and Ricochet.

The One and Only recently noted that he hadn't done much in WWE for more than a month and the draft would allow him to have a new lease on life.

SmackDown looks to be building quite the brand, with several former NXT stars heading to the blue brand from earlier rounds of the draft. Ricochet could fit in well with the new talent that SmackDown has drafted in over the past few days.

The Viking Raiders will be interesting opposition for The Usos, who remained on the blue brand.

Finn Balor makes his return to WWE RAW

Finn Balor made quite the impact on RAW during his first stint and was able to become the inaugural Universal Champion as part of his first pay-per-view match.

It was noted as part of this week's show that Finn Balor will also be joined by The Demon on RAW despite his recent loss. The Irish star was last seen at Extreme Rules when he was defeated by Roman Reigns following one of the company's most controversial endings.

With this move over to RAW, will the WWE Universe ever be given an explanation for that ending last weekend at the most extreme pay-per-view of the year?

