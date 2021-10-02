WWE Draft 2021, Round 3 Results: Hit Row moves on from NXT, Top Champions remain on RAW 

The WWE Draft 2021 provided another pleasant surprise for the fans as NXT's Hit Row was selected by SmackDown.

While the first two rounds of the 2021 WWE Draft featured some big names and Champions, the third one contained many teams.

The biggest pick occurred when SmackDown selected NXT faction Hit Row with its second pick of the third round.

SmackDown selected Happy Corbin and Madcap Moss with its first pick. RAW then decided to select WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Rhea Ripley and Nikki A.S.H. While many expected the duo to move over to SmackDown, the red brand retained both women.

SmackDown's second pick of the round was a shocker as it made Hit Row the first act from NXT to be a part of this year's draft. RAW snapped up Keith Lee as the final pick of the third round.

Is Hit Row ready for WWE SmackDown?

As the first pick from NXT in the 2021 WWE Draft, Hit Row faces some huge expectations. The group formed only earlier this year and was finding its place as one of the main acts in the third brand. B-Fab only had her second match this past Tuesday against Elektra Lopez of Legado del Fantasma.

Top Dolla and Ashante Adonis have operated as a tag team. The former, however, only made his in-ring debut earlier this year. Adonis is seasoned while Swerve is one of the best performers in NXT. He is also the current North American Champion.

Since the results won't take effect until after Crown Jewel, that likely means he will either drop or relinquish his title between now and then.

It will be interesting to see Hit Row can replicate their success on NXT in their new home.

Swerve and his crew stood out because of their unique style and they could provide a breath of fresh air on SmackDown.

