The SmackDown edition of the WWE Draft 2023 saw the return of nine-time world champion AJ Styles and his faction. Round three of the WWE Draft 2023 was an interesting one, with some major picks. One of them happened to be The Phenomenal One, who has been away for four months due to an injury.

After Bobby Lashley and Drew McIntyre moved to SmackDown and RAW, respectively, Styles and the rest of the O.C. (Luke Gallows, Karl Anderson, and Mia Yim) were drafted to SmackDown.

The episode of SmackDown also subsequently saw the return of AJ Styles and The O.C. During the former WWE and IMPACT World Champion's absence, fans have seen Mia Yim being used sparingly, while Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson have largely been off programming.

Gallows & Anderson were among those who returned under the Triple H era. The faction's return saw them begin a feud with The Viking Raiders, who interrupted a promo segment.

AJ Styles sat aside while the rest of The O.C. took care of The Viking Raiders and Valhalla. Styles did eventually get in on the action during night one of WWE Draft 2023 with a phenomenal forearm, indicating that he is as healthy as ever.

Can Styles dominate SmackDown like he did between 2016 and 2019? Let us know in the comments section below.

Poll : 0 votes