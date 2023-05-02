WWE Draft 2023: Becky Lynch's assailant drafted to the same brand as her in the fourth round

On the latest episode of RAW, Hall of Famers - Eric Bischoff and Rob Van Dam (RVD) announced Becky Lynch's current rival, Trish Stratus, as the #1 pick of round four being drafted to the red brand.

The Man and Stratus started their feud after the latter turned her back on Lynch. Trish Stratus teamed up with Lynch to defend their titles against Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez.

However, the WWE legend betrayed The Man in a losing effort to win the women's tag team championship. Since the assault from Stratus, Becky Lynch has not shown up on television.

On last week's SmackDown, she was drafted to the red brand in the first round of night one of the 2023 draft, and it was unclear whether Trish Stratus would remain on the same brand.

Bischoff and RVD selected Karrion Kross and Scarlett as the #2 picks being drafted to Friday Night SmackDown.

Former women's champion Ronda Rousey and her crime partner Shayna Baszler were picked #3 being drafted to RAW. The last pick by Eric Bischoff and Rob Van Dam was former Million Dollar Champion LA Knight staying on the blue brand.

It will be exciting to see Becky Lynch appear on the red brand and respond to Trish Stratus following her betrayal.

