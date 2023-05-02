WWE Draft 2023: Braun Strowman and his ally drafted to RAW along with other superstars in the fifth round

During the latest episode of RAW, Hall of Famers Molly Holly and Road Dogg announced Braun Strowman and Ricochet as the #1 picks for the red brand in the fifth round of the WWE Draft.

Before the draft, the former Universal Champion was working on SmackDown alongside Ricochet, and while their collaboration hasn't been a total flop, it's far from Strowman's best work.

In the fourth round of night 2 WWE Draft, Eric Bischoff and RVD selected Trish Stratus as the #1 pick for RAW, #2 as Karrion Kross to SmackDown, followed by Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler, changing brand to the red brand, and LA Knight staying on SmackDown.

WWE Superstar Shotzi was drafted to the blue brand during the 5th round of Night 2. After her, Road Dogg and Molly Holly chose Bronson Reed as the #3 pick to stay on the same brand (RAW).

The final picks in the fifth round of the WWE Draft were NXT Superstars and former tag team champions Pretty Deadly (Elton Prince and Kit Wilson).

It appears that the Monster of All Monsters has lost its ferocious momentum over the last few years. Now that Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn will be on the red brand, it will be a good opportunity for Braun Strowman and Ricochet to set their eyes on the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship.

Do you think Braun Strowman and Ricochet should become the new tag team champions? Sound off in the comments section below.

Could another wrestler patch things up with Triple H like CM Punk did? Details here. Check it out

Poll : 0 votes