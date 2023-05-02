Wrestling legend Eric Bischoff was out on the latest episode of RAW for WWE Draft 2023 so he could make some of the announcements for round four. He was alongside Rob Van Dam, but the former world champion couldn't help him as Eric Bischoff made a huge botch in announcing the name of four-time champion Shayna Baszler.

In what was a rather hilarious moment, Eric Bischoff botched Shayna Baszler's name and seemingly called her "Shayna Blazer" instead.

Naturally, fans on Twitter went into a frenzy at the botch. Apart from the botch itself, the draft pick is a good one. Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler were in dominant form before the former's injury. It remains to be seen how the duo will fare once they return to action.

They won the Showcase Women's Tag Team match at WrestleMania, and Rousey made her intentions to win the tag team titles known. However, both she and Shayna Baszler will be integral to Monday Night RAW.

Fans could easily see them becoming the next Women's Tag Team Champions. The reigning champions Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez were also drafted to RAW.

Could Rousey and Baszler be the ones to finally elevate the Women's Tag Team Title to the next level? Let us know in the comments section below.

Could another wrestler patch things up with Triple H like CM Punk did? Details here. Check it out

Poll : 0 votes