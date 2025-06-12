WWE has drastic plans for CM Punk vs. John Cena, feels wrestling veteran (Exclusive)

Veteran wrestling journalist Bill Apter recently shared his thoughts on John Cena's rivalry with CM Punk. The two stars came face-to-face this week on WWE RAW.

This past Monday, Cena spoke about how he had taken down some of the best challengers WWE had to offer. Just then, he was interrupted by The Best in The World. CM Punk spoke about the storied history between the two men and challenged John for the Undisputed WWE Championship. Cena agreed on the condition that the match would only happen at Night of Champions in Saudi Arabia.

In the most recent episode of The Wrestling Time Machine with host Mac Davis, Bill Apter suggested that, in all probability, Cena would retain the title. He felt there would be some shenanigans leading to the 17-time World Champion walking out of the PLE still the titleholder. Bill also predicted that the creative team could swerve fans and have the belt change hands, only for Cena to win it back again.

"I don't think the title's going to change. I think there will be, and I hate to say it, either a ref bump or some interference from somewhere. I don't see them putting the belt on Punk. But this is a very compelling match because the WWE Universe needs to believe that the title can change hands. And I'm not always a hundred percent right. So they could do that in Saudi Arabia and bring it back on another PLE for a rematch,'' he said. [From 3:04 onwards]

CM Punk and John Cena are masters of storytelling and in-ring psychology. They have had many battles in the past, including a five-star classic at Money in the Bank 2011.

It will be interesting to see who comes out on top when these two legends run it back at Night of Champions.

