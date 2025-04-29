WWE dropping the ball on Rusev's return; wrestling veteran questions major miss on RAW (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo recently spoke about the company missing out on a big opportunity with Rusev. The Bulgarian Brute returned to RAW last week.
The returning star immediately asserted his dominance by attacking the Alpha Academy. He destroyed Akira Tozawa before turning his attention to Otis and putting the popular star in The Accolade.
This week on Legion of RAW, Russo pointed out the huge gap in booking. He noted that WWE already advertised Otis' big match with the returning star next week. However, the veteran writer pointed out that the Alpha Academy didn't even discuss his upcoming match during the backstage segment. He felt this was a huge miss on the creative's part to build excitement for the encounter.
"Here's another part, man. So Sami is in there talking to Otis. Otis was attacked by Rusev last week. They billboard Otis is wrestling Rusev next week. So Otis is in the scene and says nothing about the Rusev business whatsoever. How can you not connect those dots?" [From 24:10 onwards]
Rusev appeared in a video package this week, discussing how he reinvented himself during his time away from the WWE. He warned his opponents that he would bring a world of suffering for them in the ring.
