WWE drops a big update on Rey Mysterio's future on its website 

WWE is teasing the TV return of Rey Mysterio based on the rumors that are reportedly running rampant. The company released an article on WWE.com in which they provided an update on Rey Mysterio's status while also hinting at his return.

The article did, however, note that the report of Rey Mysterio's return is unconfirmed at this point. Here's what was written in the article:

Rumors have been running rampant that Rey Mysterio is coming to Raw this Monday. Mysterio, of course, has not been seen since suffering a gruesome eye injury at the hands of Seth Rollins in the Eye for an Eye Match at The Horror Show at WWE Extreme Rules. While the outlook on Mysterio's recovery has been positive, his reemergence was not expected so soon. That may have changed after this past Monday on Raw, when The Monday Night Messiah brutally attacked his son Dominik, ruthlessly striking him with a Kendo stick more than two dozen times, screaming at Rey to beg for mercy all the while. Any reports on Mysterio's return are unconfirmed at this point, but if they're true, will Rollins be faced with the retribution of a furious father? Find out on Raw, this Monday at 8/7 C on USA!

Has Rey Mysterio signed a new WWE contract?

Rey Mysterio has been out of action since Seth Rollins injured his eye in the 'Eye for an Eye' match at 'The Horror Show at Extreme Rules'. The former WWE Champion has been engaged in contract negotiations with the company over the past few weeks, and the latest update did hint at Mysterio signing a new deal.

Dominik is all set to make his in-ring debut at SummerSlam in a singles match against Seth Rollins. Mysterio Jr. was given a sound beating with kendo sticks on the last episode of RAW, and Rey Mysterio even reacted to the barbaric attack by promising to make The Monday Night Messiah pay for his actions.

Rey Mysterio could be returning on RAW for some retribution, and it's the ideal thing to do considering the current status of the storyline. Rey Mysterio's return on RAW should pretty much confirm his extended stay in the company. The fact that WWE is teasing his return is a very positive sign and it should ideally happen next week.