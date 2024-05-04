A hidden message on WWE SmackDown that fans might have missed pointed directly toward Uncle Howdy's potential return at the upcoming Backlash France Premium Live Event.

The mysterious character was portrayed by Bo Dallas, who returned to the company to pair up with his late brother, Bray Wyatt. However, Windham Rotunda was unfortunately taken off TV due to illness before his untimely passing in August 2023.

Since then, Dallas has been on the sidelines, but for the past few weeks, World Wrestling Entertainment has been teasing the return of the 33-year-old star. On the May 3rd episode of Friday Night SmackDown, the Stamford-based promotion left no stone unturned to directly reference Uncle Howdy's comeback.

A video package promoting the blue brand before Backlash France looked normal at first, but then it took a dark turn. The video featured a figure welcoming everyone's pain and promising a fresh start before something strange happened. The word "believed" glitched, turning into "BO-lieved."

For those unaware, during Bo Dallas' early days on the WWE NXT brand, he had the over-the-top 'BOlieve' motivational gimmick.

Check out the screenshot of Howdy's tease below:

WWE showed this during SmackDown.

Click here to watch the entire clip.

Bo Dallas shares heartwarming reason why he returned to WWE

In the "Bray Wyatt: Becoming Immortal" documentary, Bo Dallas revealed that he returned as Uncle Howdy on television to rekindle his childhood bond and have fun with Windham Rotunda.

Speaking out about his late brother and former WWE Universal Champion, the 33-year-old star mentioned that pairing up with Bray Wyatt on TV was the highlight of his professional wrestling career.

"To be able to freely work with him (Bray Wyatt) for the first time, as colleagues and as brothers, it was like a dream come true. Windham had already accomplished the most unbelievable things you could do in this business and his only goal left was do it together. We were both becoming monsters. I was going to work just to hang out with my brother. That was my job and to play with my brother," he said.

The wrestling world has to wait for the former NXT Champion's potential appearance at Backlash at the LDLC Arena in Decines-Charpieu in Lyon Metropolis, France.