WWE drops director's cut of historic match

WWE recently released a brand-new director's cut video of an industry-shaking match. The management made this move with WrestleMania 41 set to take place in two days in Las Vegas.

Last year's Showcase of The Immortals was held at the Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia on April 6 and April 7. The main event of WrestleMania 40 Night Two saw Roman Reigns put the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship on the line against Cody Rhodes in a Bloodline Rules Match.

The bout was filled with interference from members of the OG Bloodline, and it also saw surprise appearances from wrestling legends like John Cena and The Undertaker. In the end, The American Nightmare overcame the odds and ended the Original Tribal Chief's historic title reign of 1,316 days.

That being said, WWE, creatively led by Triple H, has now dropped a director's cut version of Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes II from WrestleMania XL. This video includes more camera angles and footage that fans have never seen before.

Roman Reigns shares why he hasn't had a third match vs. Cody Rhodes in WWE thus far

The American Nightmare previously faced the OTC for the title at WrestleMania 39. However, Cody Rhodes failed to emerge victorious due to last-minute interference from Solo Sikoa. He finally got the job done last year.

At this year's Grandest Stage of Them All, the 39-year-old star will defend his Undisputed WWE Championship against John Cena. Meanwhile, Roman Reigns will be in action against CM Punk and Seth Rollins in a Triple Threat Match without Paul Heyman in his corner.

During a recent interview with Vanity Fair, The Head of The Table revealed why he wasn't involved in a third consecutive match against Cody Rhodes at this year's WrestleMania.

"Three in a row seems a bit much... To keep different trajectories right now between Cody [Rhodes] and I [sic], keep[ing] us a little bit separate isn't a bad thing," Reigns said.

Only time will tell if both men will emerge victorious in their respective matches in Las Vegas.

