WWE drops massive Brock Lesnar return tease ahead of SummerSlam

Brock Lesnar has been absent from WWE since his last appearance at SummerSlam 2023, but it seems that it could finally be time for The Beast Incarnate to make his return.

Ad

Lesnar celebrated his 48th Birthday yesterday, and after Paul Heyman surprisingly sent him a message, WWE has also started to stock his merchandise again on their official shop.

Lesnar's merch was removed from the shop at the height of his recent personal issues, and it was believed that this could be the end of him in WWE. Stocking his merchandise again could be a major hint that he is looking to return.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

WWE doesn't want these wrestlers back - Find out now!

WWE SummerSlam is expected to be one of the biggest shows of the year, and being the first iteration with the new two-night format, this August's event would be the perfect place for Brock Lesnar to return.

With Seth Rollins' recent injury, it will be interesting to see if WWE presses the panic button and reaches out to an established star like Brock to help see them through the summer.

Will Brock Lesnar return at WWE SummerSlam?

It will be interesting if Lesnar does return in the coming months after almost two years on the sidelines. He is still one of the company's most talked-about stars, and now that Gunther has been able to retire Goldberg, Brock could be next on the list.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Gunther and Brock have already teased a showdown, and if it weren't for his recent personal issues, Lesnar would have returned to the company last year and been part of the last two WrestleMania events.

There will always be question marks surrounding Brock Lesnar, but he remains part of WWE and is reportedly still under contract with the company. So the fact that the promotion has begun stocking his merchandise again is a major sign that a return could finally be in motion.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Phillipa Marie Phillipa is a WWE writer for Sportskeeda. She is also a mother, wrestler, dancer, former actress and a Seth Rollins fan. She is a retired wrestler, dancer, and at one-time enjoyed boxing.



Phillipa has tried her hand at all aspects of the wrestling business in the past including booking, promoting, refereeing, commentating, ring announcing and wrestling.



Throughout her time in Sportskeeda she has become known for picking up botches and sharing them.



Phillipa's favorite wrestler is Seth Rollins, but will allow her head to be turned by any high-flying superstar.



She also once had a dream that Drake Maverick was her father, this is yet to be confirmed by the man himself. Outside of the world of spandex and screwjobs, Phillipa likes to watch football, supports Stoke City and is a huge fan of Judd Trump.



Feel free to follow her on Twitter @PhillipaMariee Know More

Triple H hates these wrestlers? - Check out now!