×
Create
Notifications

WWE drops a possible hint of Roman Reigns turning face on Monday Night RAW

Could The Tribal Chief turn face soon?
Could The Tribal Chief turn face soon?
reaction-emoji
Vatsal Rathod
Vatsal Rathod
FEATURED WRITER
visit
Modified May 03, 2022 01:14 PM IST
News

Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns could be turning face if the hints on the latest episode of Monday Night RAW are anything to go by.

The Tribal Chief kicked off RAW this week alongside The Usos. During his entrance, a large portion of the audience present in the arena was cheering for him.

It is common for WWE to ignore these chants and sometimes even plug-in fake boos for stars who need to be portrayed as heels on-screen. However, things were different here as the announcers acknowledged on-air that Roman Reigns was getting a "mixed reaction" from the fans in attendance.

With Vince McMahon personally guiding the announcers on what to say and what not to, this could be a possible hint towards a babyface turn for The Trible Chief.

GREATNESS ON A DIFFERENT LEVEL#UniversalChampion @WWERomanReigns, #SmackDown Tag Team Champions @WWEUsos & @HeymanHustle kick off #WWERaw right now! https://t.co/grq1URX34t

WrestlingNews previously reported that WWE's eventual plan for Reigns is to turn him back into a babyface down the line.

"In regards to Reigns, WrestlingNews.co was told that the idea for his return was to give him an 'edge' with the idea being that fans would cheer him since he’s a heel and eventually he would turn into a babyface."
Run of a Lifetime. https://t.co/0CxLF8xVlX

Roman Reigns has been delivering multiple babyface promos during recent live events

After years and years of being pushed as a babyface by WWE, Reigns finally turned heel in 2020. The decision has led him to become one of the best "bad guys" in recent history.

Over the last few weeks, Roman Reigns has been breaking his heel character on multiple occasions during live events and has also delivered babyface promos, thanking fans for attending the shows. It is to be seen if all these things will lead to a full-blown babyface turn soon and how the fans perceive it.

Roman Reigns will team up with The Usos to take on the trio of Drew McIntyre, Randy Orton, and Riddle at WWE WrestleMania Backlash this weekend. He is then expected to continue his feud with Drew McIntyre, leading to a title match on a bigger stage.

Also Read Article Continues below

Check out the full results of the latest episode of Monday Night RAW HERE.

Has WWE found its next John Cena? Do check out this video for more!

live poll LIVE POLL

Q. Do you want to see Roman Reigns turn face again?

Yes

No

74 votes so far

Edited by Angana Roy
reaction-emoji

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
Article image

Go to article
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी