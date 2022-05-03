WWE drops a possible hint of Roman Reigns turning face on Monday Night RAW

Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns could be turning face if the hints on the latest episode of Monday Night RAW are anything to go by.

The Tribal Chief kicked off RAW this week alongside The Usos. During his entrance, a large portion of the audience present in the arena was cheering for him.

It is common for WWE to ignore these chants and sometimes even plug-in fake boos for stars who need to be portrayed as heels on-screen. However, things were different here as the announcers acknowledged on-air that Roman Reigns was getting a "mixed reaction" from the fans in attendance.

With Vince McMahon personally guiding the announcers on what to say and what not to, this could be a possible hint towards a babyface turn for The Trible Chief.

WrestlingNews previously reported that WWE's eventual plan for Reigns is to turn him back into a babyface down the line.

"In regards to Reigns, WrestlingNews.co was told that the idea for his return was to give him an 'edge' with the idea being that fans would cheer him since he’s a heel and eventually he would turn into a babyface."

Roman Reigns has been delivering multiple babyface promos during recent live events

After years and years of being pushed as a babyface by WWE, Reigns finally turned heel in 2020. The decision has led him to become one of the best "bad guys" in recent history.

Over the last few weeks, Roman Reigns has been breaking his heel character on multiple occasions during live events and has also delivered babyface promos, thanking fans for attending the shows. It is to be seen if all these things will lead to a full-blown babyface turn soon and how the fans perceive it.

Roman Reigns will team up with The Usos to take on the trio of Drew McIntyre, Randy Orton, and Riddle at WWE WrestleMania Backlash this weekend. He is then expected to continue his feud with Drew McIntyre, leading to a title match on a bigger stage.

