WWE employee calls out AJ Styles; feels he has a lot to prove going into Survivor Series

WWE employee and RAW announcer Corey Graves feels AJ Styles will be walking into Survivor Series with a chip on his shoulder.

The Phenomenal One will be going up against former friend turned rival Finn Balor this Saturday at Survivor Series. Styles has had a problem with The Judgment Day since WrestleMania when Damian Priest helped Edge get a victory over him, and the animosity between the two sides has been at an all-time high over the last few weeks.

Corey Graves appeared with co-host Kevin Patrick on the latest episode of After the Bell. He called out a recent report that Styles' singles record on Premium Live Events has been dismal.

He detailed that although the Phenomenal One has a Hall of Fame-worthy career to look back on, he would be looking to pick up a huge win at Survivor Series.

"AJ Styles in this matchup to me is the one with more to prove. AJ Styles has not had a great success rate at premium live events. I saw a stat, I don't have it in front of me. I think in like two, maybe three years of the premium live events, AJ Styles has been coming up short. Again, not an indictment on Styles, he's already got a Hall of Fame career and resume. But AJ hasn't been the AJ Styles we've grown to know and love," Graves stated. [From 21:28 - 21:57]

AJ Styles' last singles victory in WWE Premium Live Events was in 2019

It's been over three years since the former WWE Champion won a singles contest at a PLE.

His last singles victory came at Crown Jewel 2019, where he successfully defended the United States Championship against Humberto Carillo. However, after the match, The Undertaker appeared and planted him with a Chokeslam, leading to their feud at WrestleMania 36.

The Phenomenal One did succeed as part of the tag team division, where he and Omos defeated The New Day at WrestleMania 37 to become the RAW Tag Team Champions. However, the duo lost the titles to RK-Bro at SummerSlam that year and disbanded shortly thereafter.

Do you think AJ will pick up that elusive win at Survivor Series? Sound off in the comments section below.

