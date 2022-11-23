When did AJ Styles last win a WWE pay-per-view singles match?

AJ Styles is one of the WWE Superstars who has started strong in the company but whose current run is not that impressive. Although he has been active for the past few years, it's also been that long since his last victory during a Premium Live Event.

The Phenomenal One made his debut at the promotion in 2016 as a surprise competitor for that year's Royal Rumble. He quickly captured different titles in the company and faced the biggest names, like John Cena and The Undertaker. However, this success seemed to be a long time ago.

The Phenomenal One's latest Premium Live Event was this year's Crown Jewel, where he teamed up with Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson but was defeated by The Judgment Day. Styles' latest singles match was on this year's WrestleMania Backlash, where Edge once again defeated him.

Surprisingly, AJ Styles' last victorious singles match in a PLE occurred in Crown Jewel 2019. He successfully defended the United States Championship against Humberto Carrillo during the event.

Unfortunately, the RAW star lost the title a month later to Rey Mysterio. Although he wasn't successful as a singles competitor during events, he still gained some victories during tag team matches with The O.C. and even Omos.

Former WWE writer believes AJ Styles should win his upcoming match at Survivor Series: WarGames

The O.C. and The Judgment Day have not been on good terms and fans have witnessed both teams attacking each other on different episodes of the Red brand. Still, the upcoming Survivor Series event will only feature a singles match between AJ and Finn Balor, with their stablemates at ringside.

According to former WWE head writer Vince Russo, he believed the Finn Balor-led group would take victory, but it would be nice to award AJ Styles another victory after so many years finally.

"They're obviously going with Judgment Day. But, however, bro, if AJ has not won a singles match that long on a pay-per-view, this is the chance to give him a win because he's beating Finn in a singles match so Judgment Day really isn't getting beat. So if it were me because I did not realize bro, he's gone that long, you gotta give AJ a win at some point bro."

Do you think AJ Styles will finally get a singles victory in the upcoming Premium Live Event? Share your thoughts below!

