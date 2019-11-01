WWE Crown Jewel 2019 Results, October 31st: Crown Jewel Winners, Grades, Video Highlights

What a night!

WWE Crown Jewel kicked off with the appearance of Brock Lesnar who was, as usual, accompanied by Paul Heyman. Rey Mysterio came out next, followed by Cain Velasquez. The kickoff show saw the fresh-faced Humberto Carrillo win the 20-man Battle Royale against all odds as he earned the right to challenge AJ Styles for the US Title.

Brock Lesnar (c) vs. Cain Velasquez - WWE Championship match

Velasquez went on the offensive first while Brock took it slow, keeping his distance. Cain got some good strikes in before Lesnar locked in the Kimura Lock, making Velasquez tap out in minutes.

Brock refused to let go of the hold before Rey came to the ring with a steel chair, trying to save his friend but was tossed out by The Beast. Lesnar used the chair to attack Cain but Rey returned with another chair and made Brock retreat.

Result: Brock Lesnar def. Cain Velasquez to retain the WWE Championship

Match rating: A

Backstage, The Revival was ready for Tag Team Turmoil and so were The Viking Raiders.

Largest Tag Team Turmoil Match for the Tag Team World Cup

Ziggler and Lince kicked us off, representing their respective teams. Roode was tagged in early and Dorado hit a stunner before tagging in Metallik. Roode was distracting the referee when Ziggler hit a Superkick on Metallik before Roode hit the Glorious DDT and got the pinfall.

Ziggler & Roode def. Lucha House party

Hawkins and Ryder came in next but was taken out by a Zig-Zag and Spinebuster combination for the three-count.

Ziggler & Roode def. Hawkins and Ryder

Heavy Machinery were the next to come in and struggled to get the upper hand early on. Otis came in and wiped out the opposition and they hit the compactor for the pinfall.

Heavy Machinery def. Ziggler & Roode

The New Day were up next and Kingston managed to get the quick pin and the three-count.

The New Day def. Heavy Machinery

