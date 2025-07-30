  • home icon
  WWE employee recalls how CM Punk crossed the line during live promo - "This was Phil Brooks talking"

WWE employee recalls how CM Punk crossed the line during live promo - "This was Phil Brooks talking"

By Prityush Haldar
Modified Jul 30, 2025 11:12 GMT
CM Punk cutting a promo on RAW. [Image: WWE.com]
CM Punk cutting a promo on RAW. [Image: WWE.com]

Former wrestling sensation and WWE Hall of Famer Michael Hayes recently spoke about CM Punk's pipebomb promo. The star cut a scathing promo on the company back in 2011, kicking off the Summer of Punk.

The infamous promo catapulted Punk to stardom back in the day. He became the "Voice of the Voiceless," and the WWE Universe rallied behind him. The star was seen as the anti-hero fighting against the management. While many believed this was all a storyline, the wrestler has maintained that most things in the promo were absolutely true.

The company recently released a clip from its new Netflix show, WWE: Unreal, on YouTube. The clip shows the friction between CM Punk and Triple H and how the two mended fences before The Best in The World's 2023 return. In the clip, wrestling legend Michael Hayes suggested that Punk's pipebomb promo in 2011 rattled everyone backstage. He recalled that it was the star airing out his real grievances with the former management, something that people didn't say out loud on TV.

"This was Phil Brooks talking through the mouth of CM Punk and saying all the things that you weren't supposed to say." [From 1:39 onwards]

CM Punk had a strained relationship with Triple H

In the clip, CM Punk spoke about his tensions with Triple H. He recalled that during the early stages of his career, The Game and many of the old-timers felt that the new crop of talent was out there to take their place. The star mentioned that things got worse when Triple H became a part of the management.

Punk walked out of WWE in 2014, citing creative differences and disillusionment with the management. He was supposed to wrestle Triple H at WrestleMania 30 but wasn't interested in the opportunity.

Since then, the two have made up, with The Second City Saint returning to the company at Survivor Series: WarGames 2023. He is currently on a stellar run in WWE and has already main-evented WrestleMania.

Punk is now gearing up for a huge World Heavyweight Championship match against Gunther at SummerSlam.

While using the quotes from this article, please credit WWE and add an H/T to Sportskeeda for the transcript.

