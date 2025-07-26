WWE employee stopped talking to Vince Russo after getting a new job with the company - "I get ghosted" (Exclusive)

Former WWE writer Vince Russo recently opened up about not being in touch with a long-term friend. He was referring to his fractured relationship with TNA wrestling star Abyss.
Russo and Abyss, whose real name is Christopher Joseph Park, worked closely together during their time in TNA. The former writer contributed to shaping storylines for the promotion, where Abyss dominated with his hardcore wrestling style and monstrous persona.
This week on BroDown with Mac Davis, Russo mentioned that he hadn't spoken with his friend ever since he got a job in WWE. He noted that Park possibly felt that speaking with Vince might cost him his job. The veteran writer stated that he tried reaching out multiple times, but there was no response from Joseph.
"Ten years I worked with the dude. Ten freaking years. I can't tell you how much time we spent together. I can't tell you how much I wrote for him. I can't tell you how much I love the dude. Bro, as soon as he got a job with WWE, I have not heard from the dude since the day he was hired. That's what I can't stand about wrestling. Like, he's a guy that will honestly think, if I talk to Vince Russo, I may lose my job. That's what I can't stand about wrestling, because he was a really, really great dude. I try to drop him lines here and there. I try to, you know, say something funny. Nothing. I get ghosted." [10:44 onwards]
Abyss currently works as a WWE producer and is responsible for several entertaining segments and matches on TV.
