WWE erases former RAW Tag Team Champion from history

WWE has been known to blatantly snub former superstars in content about the recent past, with AEW's Jon Moxley (fka Dean Ambrose) being a recent example. The company has done it again with another star from the past; someone who hasn't even joined All Elite Wrestling.

Matt Riddle has been erased by WWE, with a recent video confirming the situation once and for all. The company uploaded a "Director's Cut" of the 2020 Men's Royal Rumble Match to its official YouTube channel, giving an alternative view to the bout from five years ago.

Every superstar in the match was shown, except for Riddle. This includes Brock Lesnar, who has been in the news for unfavorable reasons. The Original Bro entered the 2020 Rumble at Number 23, between Baron Corbin and Luke Gallows, only to be eliminated in less than a minute.

Trending

WWE has completely erased Matt Riddle's presence in the match from the video, from Corbin entering the ring to Gallows coming out. This suggests that he has been removed from history.

Check out the video below. The relevant portion is 26:58-27:35:

It isn't known exactly why the former RAW Tag Team Champion was ignored, although his exit from the company in September 2023 was controversial. Riddle had ruffled some feathers in his last few months there, while a bizarre incident at JFK Airport in New York City may have been the tipping point.

What is former WWE star Matt Riddle doing now?

It's been over a year since WWE released Matt Riddle. Since then, The Original Bro has wrestled in many different promotions, including New Japan Pro Wrestling, TNA, and Lucha Libre AAA, among others.

Expand Tweet

Riddle recently won the MLW World Heavyweight Championship from Satoshi Kojima at their Kings OF Colosseum event. Since then, it has been reported that the former United States Champion has signed an exclusive deal with Major League Wrestling, so he looks set to stay with them without wrestling anywhere else.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback