  • WWE erases legendary 3-time champion ahead of Evolution; Michael Cole seemingly attempts to rewrite history

WWE erases legendary 3-time champion ahead of Evolution; Michael Cole seemingly attempts to rewrite history

By Aashrit Satija
Modified Jul 13, 2025 23:32 GMT
Michael Cole is a WWE legend [Image credits: star
Michael Cole is a WWE legend [Image credits: star's Instagram and WWE's YouTube]

WWE's legendary commentator, Michael Cole, seemingly erased a popular former champion's name from the Stamford-based promotion's history. It is none other than the former Divas Champion AJ Lee.

AJ Lee is one of the greatest names to ever step inside the squared circle. The legend helped pave the way for the current women's division in World Wrestling Entertainment. Although Lee last competed inside the ring in 2015, fans still want to see her back in the Stamford-based promotion. Many believed the 3-time Divas Champion could return at the all-woman premium live event, Evolution, tonight, but there are no official updates on her possible comeback.

During the Countdown to Evolution, Michael Cole claimed that Stephanie McMahon started the Women's Revolution (now known as Evolution) in 2015 by bringing in Sasha Banks (Mercedes Mone), Charlotte Flair, and Becky Lynch on the main roster.

However, it should be noted that all three women were already accomplished stars because of their time in NXT. Cole also omitted several legends' names, including AJ Lee, Kaitlyn, and The Bella Twins, who had been tearing it up on the main roster long before McMahon announced 'Women's Evolution.'

"You know, ladies and gentlemen, back in 2015, Stephanie McMahon, she was in the middle of the ring and she kicked off what she called WWE Women's Revolution, and it was on that night that she brought three women to the ring to kick things off: Sasha Banks (Mercedes Mone), Charlotte Flair, and the current (Women's) Intercontinental Champion, Becky Lynch. Since then, Becky Lynch has gone on to become one of the greatest performers of all time in WWE," he said. [31:17 - 31:44]
Check out the countdown show below:

It remains to be seen if AJ Lee will ever return to the Stamford-based promotion in the future.

Please credit WWE's YouTube and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling if you use quotes from this article.

Edited by Aashrit Satija
