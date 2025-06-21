WWE erases Vince McMahon from history suddenly on SmackDown

Vince McMahon was erased from history suddenly during tonight's episode of SmackDown. The mFans spotted the moment had a promo package showcasing John Cena and CM Punk's history before heading into Night of Champions. The two are set to battle there, re-igniting their long-standing feud. The rivalry is recognized as one of the most iconic of all time, leading to CM Punk becoming known for being the Best in the World at what he does. Now, the two are meeting more than a decade later, and WWE decided to remind fans of the feud with a recap promo.

At one point, CM Punk's infamous Pipebomb promo was shown, with Cena lying in the ring. Punk had originally mentioned Vince McMahon's name along with Cena. However, in the promo that aired tonight, that was not the case. While Cena's name and the rest of the sentence were mentioned, Vince McMahon's name was omitted. The erasure was sudden and caught everyone by surprise.

“There’s one thing you’re better at than I am John, and that’s kissing [originally names Vince] a**.”

WWE seems to have decided to erase McMahon from history after several controversies, editing out his name in a very obvious way as well.

