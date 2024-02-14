WWE is even "hotter" than its iconic Attitude Era despite the Vince McMahon scandal, believes veteran

A wrestling veteran believes WWE is currently generating more buzz than it did during the infamous Attitude Era, even amidst the controversies surrounding former CEO Vince McMahon.

The veteran in question is Dutch Mantell. Janel Grant, a former WWE employee, filed a disturbing graphic lawsuit accusing McMahon, John Laurinaitis, and some unnamed executives of sexual misconduct and trafficking. As a result of the allegations, the 78-year-old stepped down from his position at the TKO Group Holdings and has been under federal investigation.

Responding to a fan on the 28th edition of Ask Dutch Anything, the former manager spoke about the product's recent success post-McMahon scandal. While acknowledging the negativity, Dutch Mantell argues that the sheer volume of discussion and speculation surrounding the company, fueled by both criticism and excitement, has got WWE hotter than ever, even surpassing the Attitude Era's level of heat.

"You take what you've given which WWE has already done and now they are hotter than the whole time I can ever (imagine). I think they're hotter than, even the Attitude Era. I think they got more eyeballs on it and this. You can say what you want to about the Vince McMahon scandal....and Janel Grant but it has eyeballs on the company. Now it's not the best look but you have the man who's 78-year-old and there's a story there," he said.

Mantell added:

"Vince has done so many things and everybody knows who he is and I may have brought this up, you're channel surfing something, you're going to come across WWE at one point and you may as well, 'What the hell is that? Huh?' and you may like it or you may not, some people absolutely hate it some people love it." [From 13:35 to 14:51]

Check out the full video below:

Dutch Mantell says two major WWE names won't return amid the Vince McMahon lawsuit

Speaking on a previous episode of Story Time with Dutch Mantell, the 74-year-old veteran discussed whether Shane McMahon or Stephanie McMahon would make possible returns in the absence of their father.

Mantell shared that neither Shane O'Mac nor The Billion Dollar Princess will ever return to World Wrestling Entertainment because TKO wouldn't have a place for them if they had any knowledge of Vince McMahon's wrongdoings.

"I don't think he [Shane McMahon] will comeback. And let me change my opinion of Stephanie [McMahon]. I don't think she'll go back either, because she knew about it, right?" said Mantell.

Check out the entire video below:

As of now, fans have completely shifted their focus from the McMahon scandal to the upcoming WrestleMania 40 with an explosive drama involving Roman Reigns, The Rock, Cody Rhodes, and Seth Rollins.

