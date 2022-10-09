Top WWE executive reveals fast food dish that "disgusted" Vince McMahon

Top WWE executive Bruce Prichard has revealed that Vince McMahon was disgusted with him for eating a corn dog.

Vince McMahon, the former CEO and Chairman of WWE, has been known to take care of his health and body religiously. McMahon has continued to have intense workouts in his 70s and even wrestled at WrestleMania earlier this year.

On his Something to Wrestle podcast, Prichard narrated an anecdote where McMahon was surprised and shocked at what a corn dog was, and that Prichard was going to eat it.

"Vince was thoroughly disgusted when I ordered a corn dog. I explained to him what a corn dog was. He was like 'You're going to eat that?' We also had hamburgers and other things, Pat and I did, and Vince had egg whites. So, we were going to leave and Vince realized and said, 'Did you get your corn dog?' And I said, 'No, s***, I forgot,' because she didn't give me my corn dog with the rest of my food," said Prichard.

Prichard then said that he decided not to eat the corn dog after McMahon heard him say that the oil from the food had to be drained.

"So, I went back and said, 'Excuse me ma'am, but I didn't get my corn dog,' and she said, 'It ain't done draining yet.' Vince says, 'You're going to eat something that has to drain?' In which time I realized, 'Oh God, you're right, ma'am no, don't drain it, my God that's the best part,'" said the top executive. [H/T WrestlingInc]

Ryan Satin @ryansatin Vince McMahon in the gym at 75.



The caption on another video from WWE’s corporate trainer provides more detail: “We did leg press & hack squats before doing 20 reps with 5 plates on each side, 10 reps with 6, 5 reps with 7, before trying our 1RM: Total 22, 45 lb plates.” Vince McMahon in the gym at 75. The caption on another video from WWE’s corporate trainer provides more detail: “We did leg press & hack squats before doing 20 reps with 5 plates on each side, 10 reps with 6, 5 reps with 7, before trying our 1RM: Total 22, 45 lb plates.” https://t.co/hj06VMFngZ

The WWE executive said that McMahon eats healthy and is not a fan of fast food.

The former WWE CEO was oblivious of another famous fast food

Various stories in the past have revealed that McMahon is unaware of a number of popular things, including food items.

The former WWE CEO reportedly did not know what a burrito was, which is a popular Mexican dish.

Allan @allan_cheapshot "I look at eating as fuel. I’m not that conscious of the protein I eat, but I know it’s a lot. I think cheat meals are very important, so I do it about once a week. When you cheat, go for it. It’s important from a psychological standpoint. Oreos are my favourite cookie...." "I look at eating as fuel. I’m not that conscious of the protein I eat, but I know it’s a lot. I think cheat meals are very important, so I do it about once a week. When you cheat, go for it. It’s important from a psychological standpoint. Oreos are my favourite cookie...."

McMahon is rumored to have asked the creative team if fans would know what a burrito is when it was to be used in a storyline.

