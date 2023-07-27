WWE executive claims 'creative has nothing for you' is a 'cheap way' to release talents

WWE Superstars are released from their contracts for a variety of reasons, such as budget cuts, disciplinary measures, or the company just not having any plans for them. However, one current executive doesn't like the excuses the company uses when they hand out pink slips.

Bruce Prichard returned to WWE in 2018 before becoming a full-time Senior Vice President a year later. He's also the Executive Director of Raw and SmackDown and a valuable member of the company's creative writing team.

On a recent episode of the Something to Wrestle podcast with Conrad Thompson, Prichard discussed his disdain for the way talent relations has handled releases in the past. He just wants the company to be direct with its talent rather than making up lame excuses.

"Sometimes it's budget reasons where you look at it and go, ‘Hey, we’re over so much, and here's that number,' and you find it that way," Prichard said. "But I've always hated, from day one, always hated 'creative has nothing for you.' That was, in my opinion, a cheap way to have to let someone go." (h/t Fightful)

The former Head of Talent Relations was John Laurinaitis, who was released last year. Laurinaitis was replaced by Triple H, who was also named Chief Content Officer for the company.

Which WWE Superstars were released over the past year?

There were some big names who were released from their contracts in the past year, including Sasha Banks, Naomi, and Bill Goldberg. Banks and Naomi walked out of the company in May 2022, and their releases were only made public in January.

Meanwhile, Goldberg's contract expired on March 20 and was not renewed. He's currently a free agent and was rumored to be joining AEW for a time, though nothing has come of that speculation thus far. Sarray was also released from her development contract due to frustrations with the creative team.

There were rumors of WWE making roster cuts before Money in the Bank, but nothing has been announced. While it's all part of being a professional wrestler, it's still sad for some fans to see their favorite superstars get released.

Do you think there's ever a good way to fire someone, especially in WWE? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

