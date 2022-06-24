WWE Executive makes appearance at Ric Flair press conference 

WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett made an appearance at a recent press conference for Ric Flair's upcoming match.

Jarrett returned to WWE in 2019, following an almost two-decade long absence from the company. As a former Intercontinental Champion, a brief rival for Elias and a WWE Hall of Famer, fans were quick to reacquaint themselves with the IMPACT Wrestling founder.

In 2020, Jarrett was made a backstage producer in the company and remained in the role until 2021. In mid-2022, though, Jarrett was once again brought back to the WWE as Senior Vice President of Live Events. For this role, Jarrett oversees WWE house shows and touring.

It was all-the-more surprising, then, when Double-J was introduced at a recent press conference, held ahead of Ric Flair's final match. The match will main-event an arena-sized show and will be part of the Starrcast V event. It will also be hosted by well-known podcast producer Conrad Thompson. Jarrett's appearance at the press conference was confirmed by WrestleZone in a tweet.

Ric Flair will return to the ring next month

Flair will wrestle in his last match on July 31st 2022, however, no opponent has yet been confirmed.

Flair's old rival Ricky The Dragon Steamboat was rumored to be coming out of retirement to face The Nature Boy one last time. However, The Dragon has denied any involvement in the match.

WrestleZone @WRESTLEZONEcom Ric Flair is asked about when we'll know his final opponent... he says he's not booking it. He's happy to be involved and wouldn't say no to much.



Other names like Hulk Hogan and former ROH World Champion Jay Lethal have also been suggested. Additionally, Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler of FTR have been floated as potential tag partners for Flair.

It will be interesting to see who Ric Flair's opponent will be and if he'll be able to win his last ever match. You can read more about The Nature Boy by clicking right here.

